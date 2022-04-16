H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLUYY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

