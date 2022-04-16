Guggenheim Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $87.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.28.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

