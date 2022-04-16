Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

