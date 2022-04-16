Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.20. 3,909,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,673. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

