Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 1.3%

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 123,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$64.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Get Group Ten Metals alerts:

Group Ten Metals Company Profile (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group Ten Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Ten Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.