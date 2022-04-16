Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,403.10

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,403.10 ($18.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($17.92). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.18), with a volume of 4,429 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,401.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,519.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.
Gresham House Strategic Company Profile (LON:GHS)
