Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 794,323 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.46 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

