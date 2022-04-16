Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $985.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $926.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $974.20. The company has a market cap of $989.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

