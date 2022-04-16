Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

GLSI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,476. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $238,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

