Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Up 88.5% in March

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

