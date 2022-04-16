Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.77.

GPEAF opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

