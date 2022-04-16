Graviton (GTON) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.49 or 0.07489141 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,427.73 or 0.99907473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

