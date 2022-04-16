GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Trading Down 1.8%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 1,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on GrandSouth Bancorporation in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.86%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

