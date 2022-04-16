Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $224.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

