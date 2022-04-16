Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

GFI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

