GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.09. 174,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. GMS has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GMS by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

