Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED opened at $77.50 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,212,198. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

