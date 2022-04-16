Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
GLBS stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.85.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51.
About Globus Maritime (Get Rating)
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.