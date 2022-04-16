Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter.

BFIT opened at $23.50 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

