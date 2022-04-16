Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.43

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $12.56. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Rating ) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

