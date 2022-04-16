Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

