Gladstone Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $418.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

