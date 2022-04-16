GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives $33.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.05.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.
GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
