GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives $33.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GH Research by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

