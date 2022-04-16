Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 1,242,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get Gentera alerts:

CMPRF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.