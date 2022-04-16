Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 1,242,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

CMPRF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

