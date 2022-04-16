Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 922,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Genscript Biotech stock remained flat at $3.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.37. Genscript Biotech has a fifty-two week low of 2.00 and a fifty-two week high of 5.30.

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

