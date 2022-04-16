General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,937,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,724,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

