General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. General Dynamics also posted earnings of $2.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $243.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.99. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $182.43 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

