Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Generac reported sales of $807.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $16.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.19. 1,245,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,386. Generac has a twelve month low of $250.06 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.64 and a 200 day moving average of $353.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

