Genel Energy plc (GEGYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 2nd

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of GEGYY opened at $2.35 on Friday. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

