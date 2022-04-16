GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €34.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.07 ($46.82).

G1A stock opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.76. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.