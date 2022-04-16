GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €34.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.07 ($46.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.76. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.