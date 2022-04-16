GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 479.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of GDS worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 291,901 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,252,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,027,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 430,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

GDS stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.