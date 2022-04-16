Gather (GTH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $525,221.00

Gather (GTH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Gather coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Gather has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $525,221.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gather has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

