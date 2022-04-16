Gatechain Token (GT) Price Tops $0.58

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00105874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

