Gas (GAS) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00012069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $49.19 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.33 or 0.07489836 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,175.63 or 0.99825998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050663 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.