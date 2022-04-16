GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.63 million and the highest is $35.50 million. GAN posted sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $157.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.26 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.78 million, with estimates ranging from $199.35 million to $225.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,831. GAN has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAN by 286.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GAN by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

