Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.83. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 499,553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,266,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 70,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

