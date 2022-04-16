GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 35,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,494. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Get GameSquare Esports alerts:

GameSquare Esports Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.