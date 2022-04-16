Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,075.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $142,725.67 and $3,075.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.19 or 0.07532131 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.96 or 1.00190199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048251 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,411,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,972 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.