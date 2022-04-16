Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Frax has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $10.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.77 or 0.07549475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,498.22 or 0.99694691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00052926 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

