Fountainhead AM LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.74. 4,464,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

