Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 45,007 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,007 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 389,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,844. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

