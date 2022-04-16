Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

IRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,023. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

