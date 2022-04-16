Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 4,316 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 18,024,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,917,868. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

