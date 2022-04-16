Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FORW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 472,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
Forwardly Company Profile (Get Rating)
