Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FORW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 472,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

