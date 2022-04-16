Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fortive worth $32,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. 2,501,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,435. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Fortive Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.