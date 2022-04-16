Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE FTS opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. Fortis has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $21,359,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

