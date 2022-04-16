Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $390.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.61.

Fortinet stock opened at $331.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a one year low of $192.78 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.86 and a 200 day moving average of $321.03.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

