Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Insider Purchases £3,969.80 in Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($5,173.05).
Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.03) on Friday. Forterra plc has a 1 year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.30). The firm has a market cap of £522.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.
Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.
