Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Down 0.7%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Formidable Fortress ETF comprises 2.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 92.12% of Formidable Fortress ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

