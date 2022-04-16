Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Flux Power stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

